Asian U-20 Wrestling Championships: Indian Grapplers Bag 22 Medals in Bahrain

India’s U-20 wrestling team came up with a superb performance to bag 22 medals including four gold in the Asian U-20 Wrestling Championships in Manama, Bahrain.

Besides the four gold medals, India claimed nine silver and nine bronze medals in the event which ended on Sunday night.

Among the 22 medals, the women’s team won 10 medals including three gold through Priyanka (65kg), Arju (68kg) and Antrim (53kg). Men’s freestyle wrestler Sujeet won the fourth gold medal for India in the 65kg weight class.

India finished second in the team ranking in women’s wrestling, second in men’s freestyle and fifth in the team ranking in Men’s Greco-Roman competition, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) tweeted on Monday.

Among the medallists, women wrestler Sweety (53kg), Reena (65kg), Bipasha (72kg), Priya (76kg) won silver medals while Mulayam Yadav (70kg), Ashish (97kg), Mohit Kumar (61kg), Jaideep (74kg) and Mahendra B Gaikwad (125kg) are the male grapplers to bag silver medals.

Three women, Sito (57kg), Tanu (59kg) and Sarika (62kg), and four male freestyle wrestlers, Aman (57kg), Deepak (67kg), Jointy Kumar (86kg), Akash (92kg) besides two men’s Greco-Roman wrestlers, Rohit Dahiya (82kg) and Ankit Gulia (67kg), won bronze medals in the event.

