Asian Wrestling Championship: Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda Stunned in Trials
Sonam Malik beat Sakshi Malik as Anshu Malik defeated Pooja Dhanda at the trials for the Asian wrestling championship.
Sakshi Malik (Photo Credit: PTI)
Lucknow: Causing a major upset, two-time world cadet champion Sonam Malik defeated Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik to cement a place in the Indian team for the Asian wrestling championship while promising junior Anshu Malik knocked out world championship medallist Pooja Dhanda in another encounter, here on Saturday.
Despite, trailing 4-6 in the second period, Sonam made a comeback as she produced a four-point throw with just three seconds left in the bout to make it 10-10 and later emerged victorious on criteria of scoring the last point.
Sonam then went on outclass Radhika 4-1 in the final to fix her place the Indian team in the 62kg category.
On the other hand, Anshu hammered ace Pooja and then Mansi in the final of the 57kg category.
Meanwhile, star wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) also registered easy wins in their respective bouts while Nirmala Devi (50kg) and Kiran Godara (76kg) also won the trials.
The Asian championship will be held in New Delhi between February 18 and 23.
