Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Asian Wrestling Championship: Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda Stunned in Trials

Sonam Malik beat Sakshi Malik as Anshu Malik defeated Pooja Dhanda at the trials for the Asian wrestling championship.

IANS

Updated:January 4, 2020, 5:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Asian Wrestling Championship: Sakshi Malik, Pooja Dhanda Stunned in Trials
Sakshi Malik (Photo Credit: PTI)

Lucknow: Causing a major upset, two-time world cadet champion Sonam Malik defeated Rio Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik to cement a place in the Indian team for the Asian wrestling championship while promising junior Anshu Malik knocked out world championship medallist Pooja Dhanda in another encounter, here on Saturday.

Despite, trailing 4-6 in the second period, Sonam made a comeback as she produced a four-point throw with just three seconds left in the bout to make it 10-10 and later emerged victorious on criteria of scoring the last point.

Sonam then went on outclass Radhika 4-1 in the final to fix her place the Indian team in the 62kg category.

On the other hand, Anshu hammered ace Pooja and then Mansi in the final of the 57kg category.

Meanwhile, star wrestlers Vinesh Phogat (53kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) also registered easy wins in their respective bouts while Nirmala Devi (50kg) and Kiran Godara (76kg) also won the trials.

The Asian championship will be held in New Delhi between February 18 and 23.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram