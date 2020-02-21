Asian Wrestling Championship: Sakshi Malik Settles for Silver, India Add 3 Bronze Medals
Asian Wrestling Championship 2020: Sakshi Malik bagged a silver after losing in the final while Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Preet Kaur won their bronze medal bouts.
Sakshi Malik (Photo Credit: WFI)
New Delhi: Indian women grapplers added a silver and three bronze medals on Day 4 of the Asian Wrestling Championships on Friday. Sakshi Malik (65Kg) bagged the silver medal for India while Vinesh Phogat(53Kg), Anshu Malik (57Kg) and Gursharan Preet Kaur (72Kg) bagged a bronze medal each. Five Indian women grapplers took to the mat in the medal session of the Asian Wrestling Championships.
Rio Olympic bronze medallist, Sakshi put up a resilient fight against Japan's Naomi Ruike in her gold medal bout which went down to the wire. But it was the Japanese grappler who prevailed by a narrow margin of 2-0. Sakshi bettered her performance from a bronze medal last year to a silver this year at the Asian Championships.
Speaking after the game, Sakshi said, "I played better against her in the final than during group stage. I tried in the end but couldn't capitalize"
Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist, Vinesh won the bronze medal defeating 2019 South East Asian Games gold medallist Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam by a scoreline of 10-0.
"I'm striving hard to keep improving as there is no end to bettering oneself. I think I'm getting better. I have lost twice before against her without getting on the board. Today's bout was better. These things take time but I'm confident of improving," said Vinesh.
Anshu ensured a podium finish from her first Asian Championship winning a bronze medal by defeating Uzbekistan's Sevara Eshmuratova with a scoreline of 4-1.
In the 62Kg category, India's Sonam had to face disappointment as she lost her bronze medal bout to world No.1 and 2019 world champion Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan by 0-11.
In the last bronze medal bout for team India, Preet capped off an eventful night by successfully overcoming Mongolia's Tsevegmed Enkhbayar 5-2.
Medal Rounds' Results from Day 4:
53Kg - Bronze - Vinesh Phogat (IND) def Thi Ly KIEU (VIE) 10-0
57Kg - Bronze - Anshu (IND) def Sevara ESHMURATOVA (UZB) 4-1
62Kg - Bronze - Sonam (IND) lost to Aisuluu TYNYBEKOVA (KGZ) 0-11
65Kg- Gold- Sakshi (IND) lost to Naomi Ruike (JPN) 0-2
72Kg- Bronze- Gursharan Preet Kaur(IND) def Tsevegmed Enkhbayar (MGL) 5-2
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bhutan's PM Urges Every Citizen to Adopt 'Stray Dogs' as Birthday 'Gift' to its King
- Ahead of Festival, Indian-American Entrepreneur Launches 'Holi Ghee' to Pay Homage to Desi Sweets
- A Wall, Whiter Taj and Stink-free Yamuna: The Many Ways India is 'Cleaning Up' to Welcome Trump
- PUMA x FIRST MILE: Puma Have a New Sportswear Collection Made From Recycled Plastic
- Brisbane Student Offers Rs 950 to Kill Cockroach in His Room, Are You up for It?