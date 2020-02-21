Take the pledge to vote

Asian Wrestling Championship: Sakshi Malik Settles for Silver, India Add 3 Bronze Medals

Asian Wrestling Championship 2020: Sakshi Malik bagged a silver after losing in the final while Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Preet Kaur won their bronze medal bouts.

News18 Sports

February 21, 2020
Asian Wrestling Championship: Sakshi Malik Settles for Silver, India Add 3 Bronze Medals
Sakshi Malik (Photo Credit: WFI)

New Delhi: Indian women grapplers added a silver and three bronze medals on Day 4 of the Asian Wrestling Championships on Friday. Sakshi Malik (65Kg) bagged the silver medal for India while Vinesh Phogat(53Kg), Anshu Malik (57Kg) and Gursharan Preet Kaur (72Kg) bagged a bronze medal each. Five Indian women grapplers took to the mat in the medal session of the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Rio Olympic bronze medallist, Sakshi put up a resilient fight against Japan's Naomi Ruike in her gold medal bout which went down to the wire. But it was the Japanese grappler who prevailed by a narrow margin of 2-0. Sakshi bettered her performance from a bronze medal last year to a silver this year at the Asian Championships.

Speaking after the game, Sakshi said, "I played better against her in the final than during group stage. I tried in the end but couldn't capitalize"

Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist, Vinesh won the bronze medal defeating 2019 South East Asian Games gold medallist Thi Ly Kieu of Vietnam by a scoreline of 10-0.

"I'm striving hard to keep improving as there is no end to bettering oneself. I think I'm getting better. I have lost twice before against her without getting on the board. Today's bout was better. These things take time but I'm confident of improving," said Vinesh.

Anshu ensured a podium finish from her first Asian Championship winning a bronze medal by defeating Uzbekistan's Sevara Eshmuratova with a scoreline of 4-1.

In the 62Kg category, India's Sonam had to face disappointment as she lost her bronze medal bout to world No.1 and 2019 world champion Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan by 0-11.

In the last bronze medal bout for team India, Preet capped off an eventful night by successfully overcoming Mongolia's Tsevegmed Enkhbayar 5-2.

Medal Rounds' Results from Day 4:

53Kg - Bronze - Vinesh Phogat (IND) def Thi Ly KIEU (VIE) 10-0

57Kg - Bronze - Anshu (IND) def Sevara ESHMURATOVA (UZB) 4-1

62Kg - Bronze - Sonam (IND) lost to Aisuluu TYNYBEKOVA (KGZ) 0-11

65Kg- Gold- Sakshi (IND) lost to Naomi Ruike (JPN) 0-2

72Kg- Bronze- Gursharan Preet Kaur(IND) def Tsevegmed Enkhbayar (MGL) 5-2

