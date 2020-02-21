Asian Wrestling Championship: Sakshi Malik to Fight for Gold, Vinesh Phogat in Bronze Medal Bout

New Delhi: Sakshi Malik will be the sole Indian representation for a gold medal in the 65Kg category at Asian Wrestling Championship, while four other Indian women wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Anshu, Sonam and Preet Kaur will contest for bronze later on Friday in the 53Kg, 57Kg, 62Kg, 72Kg categories respectively.

The Rio Olympic bronze medallist, Sakshi Malik (65Kg) will try to get her hands on the yellow metal against Japan's Naomi Ruike after defeating Nabira Esenbaeva of Uzbekistan in the semi-final 5-4 in a closely-fought contest.

2018 Asian Games gold medalist, Vinesh Phogat will have her last throw of the dice when she will challenge Ly Kieu of Vietnam in the 53Kg category later in the day in the bronze medal bout after bowing out to two-time world champion Mayu Mukaida of Japan 6-2 in the much-anticipated encounter.

In the 57Kg category, Anshu triumphed over Kyrgyz Republic-based grappler Nuraida Anarkulova by a whopping margin of 11-1 to qualify to the last four where Japanese wrestler Risako Kawai got the better of her by 10-0. She is scheduled to face Uzbek Sevara Eshmuratova for the bronze medal later on Friday.

Two-time Cadet world champion Sonam crushed the 2018 Asian Championship bronze medallist Korean Hanbit Lee convincingly by 11-0 in the quarter-final to reach the semi-final, where she eventually went down fighting against Japanese Yukako Kawai 5-2. She is slated to challenge Aisuluu Tynybekova of Kyrgyzstan in the bronze-medal bout.

Preet Kaur Gursharan (72Kg) will lock horns with Tsevegmed Enkhbayar from Mongolia in the bronze medal bout after losing to Mei Shindo from Japan (12-1) in the semi-final.

Results for Indian women on Day 4:

53kg - Vinesh Phogat

Quarterfinal - Vinesh Phogat (IND) lost to Mayu MUKAIDA (JPN) 2-6

57kg - Anshu Malik

Semi-finals - Anshu (IND) lost to Risako Kawai (Japan) 0-10

62kg - Sonam Malik

Semi-finals - Sonam (Ind) lost to Yukako KAWAI (JPN) 2-5

65kg - Sakshi Malik (Round Robin Format)

Semi-Finals - Sakshi MALIK (IND) beats Nabira ESENBAEVA (UZB) 5-4

72kg - Gursharan Preet Kaur (Round Robin Format)

Semi-Finals - Gursharan Preet Kaur (IND) lost to Mei SHINDO (JPN) 1-12

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.