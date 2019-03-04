English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ask Julia Roberts Who Should Coach Real, says Solari
Real Madrid "has always been more courted than Julia Roberts", said coach Santiago Solari on Monday about rumours of a possible return of Jose Mourinho.
(Image: Real Madrid)
Loading...
Real Madrid "has always been more courted than Julia Roberts", said coach Santiago Solari on Monday about rumours of a possible return of Jose Mourinho.
Solari took over earlier this season and has a contract until 2021, but has just lost two Clasicos at home. He was speaking at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Ajax at the Bernabeu in the Champions League, a competition Real have won the last three years and is the club's only hope of a trophy this season.
Mourinho managed Real for three stormy seasons from 2010 to 2013. Over the weekend he was a guest pundit on Qatar-based beIN Sport where he analysed Real's latest loss to Barcelona.
"Return to a club that I have been before?" said Mourinho, who had two stints at Chelsea and was fired by Manchester United in December. "If I think the right club, the right structure, the right ambitions, I will have no problem at all."
"I think it's really a reason of pride when a club where you worked before wants you back," said Mourinho.
Solari responded with a joke about Roberts at his press conference on Monday. When asked whether the actress would prefer himself or Mourinho, the Argentine smiled.
"Good question," he said. "You should ask her."
Luka Modric, the veteran midfielder who joined Real before Mourinho's last season at the club, also spoke to the press and was more interested in talking about strikers than actresses or coaches.
"We do not pay much attention to rumours, we are focused on ourselves," the Ballon d'Or winner said. "In the world of Real Madrid, there is always talk about these things, we cannot prevent it."
"People are always giving Real up for dead, but Real always come back," the Croatian said. "In 2015 we won nothing. People said Real were dead, but you know what happened next. We started winning again. We have to trust ourselves."
Modric said the pressure was on to beat Ajax, with the holders leading 2-1 from the first leg in Amsterdam.
"It's a key match for this season," he said. "We want to be in the quarter-finals."
"Our problem this season is lack of continuity and a lack of goals," Modric said.
He acknowledged that the club was missing Cristiano Ronaldo.
"He is a player any team would miss and finding a replacement for Cristiano is almost impossible," he said. "Cristiano scored 50 goals and you cannot find someone today who will score so many."
Modric said he had hoped "two or three players would score 15, 20 or 10 goals and that has not happened and I think it's our biggest problem this year."
The club, Modric said, "has put faith in other players like Gareth (Bale), (Marco) Asensio and Karim (Benzema)." He added that Real had bought Mariano Diaz and that teenager Vinicius Junior "is doing very well for his age".
"But sometimes things do not go as we want."
Solari took over earlier this season and has a contract until 2021, but has just lost two Clasicos at home. He was speaking at a press conference ahead of Tuesday's meeting with Ajax at the Bernabeu in the Champions League, a competition Real have won the last three years and is the club's only hope of a trophy this season.
Mourinho managed Real for three stormy seasons from 2010 to 2013. Over the weekend he was a guest pundit on Qatar-based beIN Sport where he analysed Real's latest loss to Barcelona.
"Return to a club that I have been before?" said Mourinho, who had two stints at Chelsea and was fired by Manchester United in December. "If I think the right club, the right structure, the right ambitions, I will have no problem at all."
"I think it's really a reason of pride when a club where you worked before wants you back," said Mourinho.
Solari responded with a joke about Roberts at his press conference on Monday. When asked whether the actress would prefer himself or Mourinho, the Argentine smiled.
"Good question," he said. "You should ask her."
Luka Modric, the veteran midfielder who joined Real before Mourinho's last season at the club, also spoke to the press and was more interested in talking about strikers than actresses or coaches.
"We do not pay much attention to rumours, we are focused on ourselves," the Ballon d'Or winner said. "In the world of Real Madrid, there is always talk about these things, we cannot prevent it."
"People are always giving Real up for dead, but Real always come back," the Croatian said. "In 2015 we won nothing. People said Real were dead, but you know what happened next. We started winning again. We have to trust ourselves."
Modric said the pressure was on to beat Ajax, with the holders leading 2-1 from the first leg in Amsterdam.
"It's a key match for this season," he said. "We want to be in the quarter-finals."
"Our problem this season is lack of continuity and a lack of goals," Modric said.
He acknowledged that the club was missing Cristiano Ronaldo.
"He is a player any team would miss and finding a replacement for Cristiano is almost impossible," he said. "Cristiano scored 50 goals and you cannot find someone today who will score so many."
Modric said he had hoped "two or three players would score 15, 20 or 10 goals and that has not happened and I think it's our biggest problem this year."
The club, Modric said, "has put faith in other players like Gareth (Bale), (Marco) Asensio and Karim (Benzema)." He added that Real had bought Mariano Diaz and that teenager Vinicius Junior "is doing very well for his age".
"But sometimes things do not go as we want."
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
-
Monday 31 December , 2018
Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
-
Tuesday 01 January , 2019
Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
-
Thursday 20 December , 2018
WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
-
Friday 14 December , 2018
Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
A Unique Game of Cricket, With a Sanskrit Touch
Monday 31 December , 2018 Roger Federer Vs Serena Williams: Who Will Win Hopman Cup?
Tuesday 01 January , 2019 Sponsored: The ZestMoney Moments of the Match
Thursday 20 December , 2018 WATCH | Yuvraj Can Play 'Huge Role' for Mumbai Indians: Zaheer
Friday 14 December , 2018 Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Ravi Shastri, Anil Kumble & BCCI
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar Flaunt Their Rings on Instagram, Netizens Wonder If They're Engaged
- Kashmiri Pandits Celebrate Herath Ahead of Mahashivratri, Wishes Pour In From Across Country
- When PUBG Mobile Decided Artificial Intelligence Would Help it in The War Against Cheats
- Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70 is Priced Rs 8,999 Onwards; Will Battle With Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
- New Sensors Monitor Unwell Babies, But Don't Get in The Way of Parents Trying to Cuddle The Newborn
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results