News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Cricket#NarendraModi#Bitcoin
News18» News»Sports»Assam Government Appoints Hima Das as DSP; 'Well Done', Says Kiren Rijiju
1-MIN READ

Assam Government Appoints Hima Das as DSP; 'Well Done', Says Kiren Rijiju

Hima Das (Photo Credit: PTI)

Hima Das (Photo Credit: PTI)

Hima Das was appointed as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Assam as Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated the Indian sprinter.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a meeting of his cabinet Wednesday night where a decision was taken to appoint World Championship sprinter Hima Das as a Deputy Superintendent of Police in the state.

It was decided that Das will be appointed as a DSP rank officer in the Assam police and medal winners in Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will be appointed as Class- I officers. Nicknamed 'Dhing Express', Hima Das is a 20-year-old Indian sprinter from Assam.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted to congratulate the ace Indian sprinter.

She became the first Indian woman indeed the first-ever Indian athlete to win a gold medal in any format of a global track event at IAAF World U20 Championships when she clocked a speed of 51.46 seconds.

(With inputs from PTI)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...