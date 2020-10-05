Astros And A's Add Pitching To AL Division Series Rosters

LOS ANGELES: The Oakland Athletics added pitcher Jordan Weems to their AL Division Series roster against the Houston Astros.

The right-handed reliever made his major league debut on July 28 against Colorado, giving up two runs in four innings. He had a 3.21 ERA in 14 innings during the pandemic-shortened regular season.

It was tough not having him in the first round, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. (With) five games in a row, weve talked about the potential of using your bullpen that much more. It’s nice to have a lot of pitching.

The A’s will carry 14 pitchers and 14 position players for the best-of-five series beginning Monday at Dodger Stadium. They dropped infielder Vimael Machin, who didn’t appear in the wild-card series win over the Chicago White Sox.

The Astros added right-handed reliever Luis Garcia to their roster for the ALDS. He had a 2.92 ERA in 12 1/3 innings during the regular season.

They will carry 13 pitchers and 15 position players. They dropped reserve infielder Jake Mayfield.

