Astros' Garcia, Rays' Curtiss Start Game 5 Of ALCS
The sun sets over Petco Park during the second inning between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
The Houston Astros tapped rookie righthander Luis Garcia to start Game 5 of the AL Championship Series while the Tampa Bay Rays chose to go with opener John Curtiss.
Houston faced elimination for the second straight game. The Astros won 4-3 Wednesday night to cut Tampa Bays lead to 3-1 in the best-of-7 series.
Garcia was making his first career postseason appearance. He was 0-1 with a 2.92 ERA in five appearances in the regular season, including one start.
Curtiss is 0-0 with a 10.38 ERA in four appearances this postseason.
