Astros Win 8th Straight, Pounding Rox With 2 5-run Frames

DENVER: Abraham Toro homered in the second of two five-run innings by the Astros and Houston extended its major-league best winning streak to eight games with a 10-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

Jose Altuve had two hits, including a two-run double that fueled a five-run second inning, when the Astros batted around against German Marquez (2-4). It was Altuve’s second straight multihit game since being returned to the No. 2 spot in the batting order after three games in the No. 6 hole.

Ryan McMahon hit two homers for the Rockies, who have lost seven of eight, including all four games of a home-and-home set against Houston.

Kyle Tucker, who homered and tripled twice the night before, had another triple among his two hits and two RBIs in the Astros ninth consecutive victory against the Rockies, including the four this week.

Brooks Raley (1-0) worked 1 1/3 innings for the victory and Ryan Pressly gave up an RBI groundout en route to his third save. Right fielder Josh Reddick made a diving catch of Trevor Storys sinking line drive for the games last out.

___

Also Watch Next Phase Of Unlock To Be Announced Soon, Schools To Remain Closed | CNN News18

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor