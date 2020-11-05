Asuka Breaks Bayley's Record for Most Combined Days as Women's Champion in WWE

Japanese professional wrestler Asuka has broken the record made by Bayley, the American wrestler for the most combined days as a Women’s Champion in WWE. Both the wrestlers have given outstanding performances in this year of the WWE. Asuka holds the title of RAW Women’s Champion currently.

Bayley did manage to break the record of Charlotte Flair last month by having the most combined days as a Women’s Champion in WWE but she had lost her SmackDown Women’s title to Sasha Banks on the Hell in a Cell fight.

Bayley has a tally of 951 combined days while Asuka has 952+. Charlotte Flair, who Bayley had surpassed earlier, had 947 combined days.

Bayley has challenged Sasha Banks to a rematch after losing the SmackDown Women’s title to her. Challenging her, she had said that Sasha will have a 13-day title reign because next week it will end. Their match will happen on Friday, November 6 for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Interestingly, Sasha has never been able to successfully defend a title. Her shortest reign was of 8 days once and she has the greatest number of reigns in WWE Raw Women’s Championship. However, Sasha became the youngest champion of this championship.

On the other hand, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka will fight against Sasha Banks on November 22 in Survivor Series. Women’s Grand Slam Champions will face each other in this match. Asuka and Sasha are two of the three wrestlers who have this distinction. But this match is in jeopardy because Sasha might not be able to defend her title against Bayley.

Asuka, the Empress of Tomorrow, started her professional wrestling career as Kana in 2004 and switched to the name Asuka after she was signed by WWE. She had taken over the Raw Women’s title from Becky Lynch after the latter announced her pregnancy. Since then, Asuka looks undefeated.