PSG's Neymar Spotted With ‘World’s Sexiest Athlete' Alica Schmidt

PSG and Brazilian striker Neymar is known for his flamboyance, both on and off the field. Recently, Neymar was seen at the launch of the Next. e.GO Wave X Mobile car in Berlin, as he is the brand ambassador for a German electric car company.

At the launch event, Neymar was seen revelling with several celebrities in addition to signing one of the cars which had his signature logo emblazoned across the bonnet.

The Brazilian forward looked dapper in a suave black jacket and black ankle boots. Neymar’s uber-cool Louis Vuitton black ankle Oberkampf shoes are priced at £1,400.

Neymar was also seen posing with the ‘world’s sexiest athlete’, Alica Schmidt. The two hung out at the event and upped the glamour quotient.

Alica Schmidt looked stunning in her black dress and white shoes. The gorgeous German runner flaunted her toned body in a chic black dress which revealed part of her midriff.

Alica revealed last year that she was taking a break from athletics after not getting a run at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

It is worth noting that Neymar has had a torrid season even though his PSG side will lift the Ligue 1 title. The 30-year-old forward was even booed by local fans.

But Neymar is in a happy space in his personal life. The PSG forward is in a relationship with model Bruna Biancardi. Neymar displayed his affection for the stunning Brazilian model on her 28th birthday. Neymar even organised a surprise birthday bash for his lady-love and penned a heart-warming note on Instagram.

Neymar shared adorable pictures of Bruna on his Instagram and wrote, “Bru, beautiful. I wish you all the best things in this world. May you fulfil all your dreams. The day is yours but we’re the ones who get the present. So happy to have you in my life. I love you.”

