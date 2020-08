AT vs KHMK Dream11 Team Prediction Russian Premier League, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC Khimki playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

FC Arsenal Tula (AT) will lock horns with FC Khimki (KHMK) on August 25 Tuesday. The Russian Premier League, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC Khimki will be played at the Arsenal Stadium. The match will commence from 11 PM.

In the last outing, FC Arsenal Tula beat Dynamo Moscow by 2-0 on August 22, while FC Khimki were defeated by Akhmat Grozny on the same date. The final score of the outing read 1-2.

AT vs KHMK Russian Premier League Dream11 Team for FC Arsenal Tula vs FC Khimki

Russian Premier League AT vs KHMK dream 11 Prediction, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC Khimki Captain: Nigmatullin

Russian Premier League AT vs KHMK dream 11 Prediction, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC Khimki Vice-Captain: Dyadyun

Russian Premier League AT vs KHMK dream 11 Prediction, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC Khimki Goalkeeper: Nigmatullin

Russian Premier League AT vs KHMK dream 11 Prediction, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC Khimki Defenders: Dovbnya-II, Khlusevich, Grigalava, Belyaev

Russian Premier League AT vs KHMK dream 11 Prediction, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC Khimki Midfielders: Tkachev, Troshechkin, Polyarus

Russian Premier League AT vs KHMK dream 11 Prediction, FC Arsenal Tula vs FC Khimki Strikers: Lutsenko, Aliev, Dyadyun

Russian Premier League AT vs KHMK, FC Arsenal Tula probable lineup vs FC Khimki: Nigmatullin, Dovbnya-II, Khlusevich, Grigalava, Belyaev, Tkachev, Lutsenko, Kombarov, Burlak, Bauer, Sokol

Russian Premier League AT vs KHMK, FC Khimki probable lineup vs FC Arsenal Tula: Troshechkin, Polyarus, Aliev, Dyadyun, Lantratov, Idowu, Tikhiy, Danilkin, Lomovitskiy, Bozhenov, Martusevich