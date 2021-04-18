ATA vs JUV Dream11 Predictions, Serie A 2020-21 Atalanta vs Juventus Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

sports

Juventus, a side which is placed third on the points table, will head across to lock horns with fourth-placed Atalanta in Serie A action at the Gewiss Stadium. There are three points that separate the third and fifth on the points table and win here could set the team in the top four slot.

Atalanta come into this match after three wins on the bounce and in their last match, they managed to eke out a win over Fiorentina. Their form has been remarkable in the recent weeks and this surge has seen them just one point below Juventus.

The hosts will not be able to avail the services of Hans Hateboer who remains out with a foot injury. He will be joined on the injury table by Matteo Pessina.

Juventus, on the other hand, will be chuffed with the return of Merih Demiral and Leonardo Bonucci as they have both tested negative for COVID-19. And, Federico Bernardeschi continues to be absent owing to the virus.

Serie A 2020-21 Atalanta vs Juventus game will commence at 06:30 PM IST.ATA vs JUV Serie A 2020-21, Atalanta vs Juventus Live StreamingAtalanta vs Juventus can be seen on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Live streaming of Serie A in India will be available on SonyLIV.ATA vs JUV Serie A 2020-21, Atalanta vs Juventus: Match Details

Sunday, April 18– 06:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Serie A 2020-21, ATA vs JUV Dream11 team for Atalanta vs Juventus

Captain: Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-captain: Duvan Zapata

Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Defenders: Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci

Midfielders: Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot

Strikers: Cristiano Ronaldo, Duvan Zapata

ATA vs JUV, Serie A 2020-21 Atalanta possible starting line-up vs Juventus: Pierluigi Gollini (GK); Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Ruslan Malinovskyi; Luis Muriel, Duvan ZapataATA vs JUV, Serie A 2020-21 Juventus possible starting line-up vs Atalanta: Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci; Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur Melo, Paulo Dybala; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

first published:April 18, 2021, 14:38 IST