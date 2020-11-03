ATA vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atalanta vs Liverpool Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

After beating Midtjylland in its last outing, Liverpool will be eyeing the win against Atalanta to retain their top spot on the point table. Liverpool have been on the winning side of all the matches that they have played till now in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Atalanta vs Liverpool fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, November 4. The match will start from 1:30 AM IST at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia.

Atalanta, on the other hand, is also in form as the team too have not lost a single outing as yet. They presently have six points and a win and a draw match to their credit. Atalanta's last outing ended in a draw against Ajax. Both the teams had scored two goals each by the end of the match on October 28. Liverpool had defeated Midtjylland by 2-0 to secure its top spot in the Group D point table of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21.

ATA vs LIV UEFA Champions League, Atalanta probable line-up vs Liverpool: Marco Sportiello, Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti, Hans Hateboer, Mario Pasalic, Remo Freuler, Johan Mojica, Josip Ilicic, Papu Gomez, Duvan Zapata

ATA vs LIV UEFA Champions League, Liverpool probable line-up vs Atalanta: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane