ATA vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Group D match, Liverpool vs Atalanta - Playing XI, Football

Liverpool will host Atalanta in UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Group D fixture at Anfield on Thursday, November 26. The UEFA Champions League game between Atalanta and Liverpool is scheduled to kick off at 01:30am, IST.

Liverpool will head into the game following a 5-0 win over Atalanta on match day three in the Champions League, then a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, 3-0 win against Leicester City in the Premier League. The Reds comfortably sit on top of Group D with 9 points and three wins from three games so far. They would like to retain their winning momentum as a win would seal their place in the last 16 of the Europe’s elite league with two games still left to spare.

On the contrary, Atalanta need to rework their strategy and up their performance before heading into the game to avoid reverse fixture results they received earlier this month. Gian Piero Gasperini's men have won just one of their last six games since defeating FC Midtjylland in their opening fixture of the Champions League. The La Dea are currently on level with Ajax with four points in the Group D standings. A loss in the upcoming game will place their side under a lot of pressure against bottom placed FC Midtjylland.

The two teams faced each other for the first time this month in the reverse fixture which ended in one of the most humiliating 5-0 home defeats for the visitors at Bergamo.

UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs Atalanta: ATA vs LIV Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

UEFA Champions League ATA vs LIV, Liverpool vs Atalanta Dream11 Captain: Mohamed Salah

UEFA Champions League ATA vs LIV, Liverpool vs Atalanta Dream11 Vice-Captain: Rhys Williams

UEFA Champions League ATA vs LIV, Liverpool vs Atalanta Dream11 Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

UEFA Champions League ATA vs LIV, Liverpool vs Atalanta Dream11 Defenders: Cristian Romero, Neco Williams, Kostas Tsimikas

UEFA Champions League ATA vs LIV, Liverpool vs Atalanta Dream11 Midfielders: Georginio Wijnaldum, Alejandro Gomez, James Milner

UEFA Champions League ATA vs LIV, Liverpool vs Atalanta Dream11 Strikers: Luis Muriel, Diogo Jota

UEFA Champions League ATA vs LIV, Atalanta possible starting line-up vs Liverpool: Marco Sportiello; Jose Luis Palomino, Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi; Hans Hateboer, Mario Pasalic, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Alejandro Gomez; Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

UEFA Champions League ATA vs LIV, Liverpool possible starting line-up vs Atalanta: Alisson Becker; Neco Williams, Rhys Williams, Fabinho, Kostas Tsimikas; James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota