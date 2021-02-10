ATA vs NAP Dream11 Predictions, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Atalanta vs Napoli Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Coppa Italia is back in action this week as the second leg of an intriguing semi-final clash. Napoli will lock horns with Atalanta at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium on Thursday. Atalanta are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and they are below their best in the recent times.

Napoli too have been inconsistent this month and they will need to take it up a notch against a dangerous Atalanta outfit.Napoli have had a good record against Atalanta as they have won 13 matches out of a total of 33 games played between both the sides.

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Atalanta vs Napoli game will commence at 01:15 AM IST.

ATA vs NAP Coppa Italia 2020-21, Atalanta vs Napoli:Live Streaming

The Coppa Italia 2020-21 Atalanta vs Napoli match will not be shown on any TV Channel in India. The live stream will be available on the respective social media pages of both the sides..

ATA vs NAP Coppa Italia 2020-21, Atalanta vs Napoli: Match Details

Thursday, February 11- 01:15 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Atleti Azzurri d'Italia Stadium.

Coppa Italia 2020-21, ATA vs NAP Dream11 team for Atalanta vs Napoli

Coppa Italia 2020-21, ATA vs NAP Dream11 team for Atalanta vs Napoli Captain: Duvan Zapata

Coppa Italia 2020-21, ATA vs NAP Dream11 team for Atalanta vs Napoli Vice-captain: Victor Osimhen

Coppa Italia 2020-21, ATA vs NAP Dream11 team for Atalanta vs Napoli Goalkeeper: Pierluigi Gollini

Coppa Italia 2020-21, ATA vs NAP Dream11 team for Atalanta vs Napoli Defenders: Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo

Coppa Italia 2020-21, ATA vs NAP Dream11 team for Atalanta vs Napoli Midfielders: Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne

Coppa Italia 2020-21, ATA vs NAP Dream11 team for Atalanta vs Napoli Strikers: Duvan Zapata, Victor Osimhen

ATA vs NAP, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Atalanta possible starting line-up vs Napoli: Pierluigi Gollini; Cristian Romero, Rafael Toloi, Berat Djimsiti; Joakim Maehle, Marten de Roon, Remo Freuler, Robin Gosens; Matteo Pessina, Josip Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

ATA vs NAP, Coppa Italia 2020-21 Napoli possible starting line-up vs Atalanta: Alex Meret; Mario Rui, Kostas Manolas, Nikola Maksimovic, Giovanni Di Lorenzo; Tiemoue Bakayoko, Diego Demme; Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Lorenzo Insigne; Victor Osimhen