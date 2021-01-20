Atalanta Held To 1-1 Draw At Struggling Udinese In Serie A

MILAN: Atalanta missed the chance to go third in Serie A after being held to a 1-1 draw at relegation-threatened Udinese in a rearranged match on Wednesday.

Udinese stunned Atalanta by scoring in the opening minute but Luis Muriel canceled out Roberto Pereyras goal on the stroke of halftime.

Atalanta remained sixth, a point below the top four and 10 adrift of league leader AC Milan. Udinese is now four points above the relegation zone.

Juventus and Napoli play in the Italian Super Cup later, with Bianconeri coach Andrea Pirlo under increasing pressure.

The match in Udine was originally set for Dec. 6 but the ground was waterlogged.

Udinese, which had lost four of its past five matches, got off to a great start when Pereyra cut in from the right and placed an angled drive between keeper Pierluigi Gollinis legs to give his side the lead after 23 seconds.

Atalanta dominated possession but it was Udinese which looked the more threatening. However, the visitors leveled moments before the interval when Muriel gathered the ball just outside the area and beat two players before slotting past keeper Juan Musso.

Udinese had the ball in the net four minutes from time but defender Marvin Zeegelaars strike was ruled out for his foul on Gollini.

