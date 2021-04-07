Atalanta's Matteo Pessina Becomes Eighth Italy International with Covid-19

Atalanta midfielder Matteo Pessina on Wednesday became the eighth Italy player diagnosed with Covid-19 following international duty.

“Pessina has tested positive for Covid-19," his club Atalanta confirmed, adding the 23-year-old was “asymptomatic and in isolation".

Since the Azzurri’s World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania, seven Italy players have officially tested positive.

Juventus pair Leonardo Bonucci and Federico Bernardeschi, Paris Saint-Germain pair Alessandro Florenzi and Marco Verratti, Freiburg’s Vincenzo Grifo and Cagliari goalkeeper Alessio Cragno.

Several media reports suggested Torino ‘keeper Salvatore Sirigu also has the virus, but although the club have confirmed a case, they did not identify the player.

The Italian football federation also announced after the game against Lithuania on March 31 that four members of staff had tested positive.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini had named 38 players in his squad to guard against a possible outbreak.

