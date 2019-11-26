Take the pledge to vote

Atanu Das Clinches Men's Recurve Bronze in Asian Archery Championships

Atanu Das was competing as a neutral athlete under the World Archery flag due to the suspension of the Indian federation.

PTI

November 26, 2019
Bangkok: Indian archer Atanu Das clinched a bronze in the men's recurve individual event of the Asian Championships here on Tuesday.

Das, competing as a neutral athlete under the World Archery flag due to the suspension of the Indian federation, beat Jin Hayek Oh of Korea 6-5 in the shoot-off in the bronze medal match.

He had also won a bronze in the recurve mixed team event with Deepika Kumari on Monday.

The compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam will clash against the Chinese Taipei pair in the final on Wednesday.

