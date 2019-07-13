Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari Bow Out in First Round of Tokyo Olympic Games Test Event
Indian recurve mixed pair of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari were knocked out in the first round at the Tokyo Olympic Games test event.
(Getty Images)
Tokyo: Indian recurve mixed pair of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari went down to Colombia 3-5 to make a first-round exit at the Tokyo Olympic Games test event here Saturday.
Colombia's Daniel Felipe Pineda and Ana Maria Rendon, who ranked a lowly 13th in the qualifications, fired a perfect round of 40 in the fourth set to seal the victory.
The Colombians made a solid start to take the first set by one point but Atanu and Deepika bounced back with three perfect 10s from four arrows to make it 2-2 in the second set.
The third set saw a draw with both teams shooting 36 each before Daniel and Ana shot all perfect 10s in the decider to eliminate the Indians.
The Deepika and Atanu will now battle it out in the individual sections that will get underway Sunday in the week-long event at the Yumenoshima Archery Field, which will be used next summer for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Also Watch
-
Yuvraj Retires | A Look Back at Yuvraj Singh’s Illustrious Career in International Cricket
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019 | Match Preview | Can Bangladesh Pull Off Another Upset?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Microsoft Windows' Hearts, Backgammon and Other Internet Games Are Coming to an End
- ICC World Cup 2019: Langer Rues Crucial Injury Blows, Says No Lack of Talent in Australian Cricket
- Google News Redesign Will Show More Prominent Headlines, Publisher Names
- Katrina Kaif Sets Temperature Soaring in Her Blue Swimsuit, Fans Call Her 'Slaying Mermaid'
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Bumrah May Not be a World Champion, But This is His World