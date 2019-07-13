Take the pledge to vote

Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari Bow Out in First Round of Tokyo Olympic Games Test Event

Indian recurve mixed pair of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari were knocked out in the first round at the Tokyo Olympic Games test event.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 3:47 PM IST
Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari Bow Out in First Round of Tokyo Olympic Games Test Event
(Getty Images)
Tokyo: Indian recurve mixed pair of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari went down to Colombia 3-5 to make a first-round exit at the Tokyo Olympic Games test event here Saturday.

Colombia's Daniel Felipe Pineda and Ana Maria Rendon, who ranked a lowly 13th in the qualifications, fired a perfect round of 40 in the fourth set to seal the victory.

The Colombians made a solid start to take the first set by one point but Atanu and Deepika bounced back with three perfect 10s from four arrows to make it 2-2 in the second set.

The third set saw a draw with both teams shooting 36 each before Daniel and Ana shot all perfect 10s in the decider to eliminate the Indians.

The Deepika and Atanu will now battle it out in the individual sections that will get underway Sunday in the week-long event at the Yumenoshima Archery Field, which will be used next summer for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

