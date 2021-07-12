Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Atanu Das, Archery

Premier India archer Atanu Das will look to put his demons aside from the Rio Olympics in 2016 and aim for a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Atanu has added several medals and awards in his trophy cabinet but one that is missing is an Olympic medal.

The archer has won medals in major tournaments such as World Championships, World Youth Championships, World University Championships, and Asian Archery Championships in various categories including men’s, mixed and recurve teams. He is employed with Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Limited, Kolkata.

Age - 29

Sports/Discipline - Archery

Working Ranking – 9 (Recurve Men)

First Olympic Games – Rio 2016

Major Achievements

World Championships

Silver – Men’s Team, 2019 Hertogenbosch

Asian Archery Championships

Bronze - Individual, 2019 Bangkok

Bronze – Recurve Team, 2019 Bangkok

Bronze - Mixed Team, 2019 Bangkok

World Cup

Gold – Men’s Individual, 2021 Guatemala City

Bronze – Mixed Team, 2021 Guatemala City

Gold – Mixed Team, 2021 Paris

Silver – Men’s Team, 2014 Wroclaw

Silver – Men’s Team, 2014 Medellin

Bronze – Men’s Team, 2014 Medellin

Bronze – Men’s Team, 2013 Medellin

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Atanu ensured his passage for Tokyo Olympics after winning the finals of the 2021 World Cup Stage 3 in Guatemala City, clinching a gold. Atanu along with wife Deepika Kumari entered the mixed team event and made a comeback in the finals against Netherlands to win 5-3. The mixed team couple had also made a spectacular comeback against Spain to assure India a medal in the finals. Atanu clinched gold in the Men’s Individual category as well in the World Cup 2021 in Guatemala City.

Recent Performances

He is currently ranked ninth in the men’s recurve after a series of wins, with him recently claiming gold in the men’s individual and mixed team in the World Cup. The start archer also won gold in the World Cup in Paris in the mixed team. His recent performances have only made his chances of claiming a medal in the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics brighter.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

Atanu made it to the third round and lost to South Korea’s Lee Seungyun 4-6 and finished ninth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here