ATH vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Copa del Rey 2020-21 Final between Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona: Athletic Bilbao in their second attempt to clinch the title will take on FC Barcelona in the Copa Del Rey 2020-21 Final. The high-intensity match will be played at the Estadio de la Cartujain Seville and will begin at 01:00 AM IST on Sunday, April 18.

After losing the rescheduled the 2019-20 final to Real Sociedad earlier this month, Athletic Bilbao will get another shot at the title on Sunday. They have already denied Barcea the Spanish Super Cup this season and have a point to prove going into this match. Meanwhile, Barcelona,after an inconsistent season, come into this title fixture on the back of a of a 2-1 defeat at Real Madrid last weekend. The Catalan giants have already beaten the Basque outfit twice in La Liga this season. But the Blaugrana suffered a 3-2 loss to the Los Leones when the two sides locked horns in the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup in January.

Going into the match, Barca are outright favourites for the tie but Athletic Bilbao will hope to redeem themselves and clinch the title in their second attempt.

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast in India. However, fans can keep track of of live scores from the social media accounts of both teams.

The match will be played on Friday, April 18 at the Estadio de la Cartuja, in Seville. The game will start at 01:00 AM IST.

Captain: Lionel Messi

Vice-Captain: Raul Garcia

Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Inigo Martinez, Jordi Alba, Clement Lenglet,Unai Nunez

Midfielders: Alex Berenguer, Iker Muniain, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong

Strikers: Raul Garcia, Lionel Messi

Unai Simon (GK); Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Dani Garca, Unai Vencedor; Iker Muniain (C), Alex Berenguer, Inaki Williams; Raul GarciaMarc-Andre ter Stegen (GK); Frenkie de Jong, Clement Lenglet, Oscar Mingueza; Jordi Alba, Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets, Pedri; Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi (C), Ousmane Dembele

