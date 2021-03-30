sports

Athlete Hima Das Shares Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's New Workout Video, Netizens React
2-MIN READ

Athlete Hima Das Shares Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju’s New Workout Video, Netizens React

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Hima Das (Photo Credit: Twitter and PTI)

Indians were impressed with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju's fitness routine, as Hima Das said that he motivates sportspersons.

India’s star sprinter Hima Das on Monday shared a video clip of Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju sweating it out in the gym on social media. Das took to Twitter and shared the minister’s work out in a video clip.

She tagged Rijiju in her post and wrote, “Sir you always motivate us," in the caption.

Watch it here:

The minute-long video clip, which has been viewed more than 28,000 times, shows Rijiju performing a few weighted lunges. In the video, Boney M’s Hooray, Hooray song can be heard in the background and has also garnered quite a few reactions from netizens, who flooded the comments section on the microblogging site.

Most of the users were amazed at the fitness level of the minister and several users used superlatives of ‘wonderful’ and ‘wow’ to express their reactions.

Amazed by Rijijiu’s work out video, one user quoted that his body ‘seems to be a steel body.’

Impressed with the routine, another user wrote that he will incorporate it in his workout regime.

On a lighter note, the video clip may make ‘John Abraham insecure’, wrote one user.

Another quoted Swami Vivekananda’s words in the comments section.

A user wrote that the minister other than politics ‘can try in Bollywood.’

This is not the first instance of the 49-year-old Rijiju giving everyone major fitness goals through social media. He regularly posts various videos of his workout sessions on social media.The fitness enthusiast, in one of his several videos, was seen doing pull-ups and urged the youth to follow fitness and say no to drugs.

Watch it here:

While in another series of tweets, he urged others to get motivated and start working out on their fitness.

Meanwhile, Hima, who was inducted as Deputy Superintendent of Assam Police in February, was stunned by Tamil Nadu’s S Dhanalakshmi in the 200m semifinal who ran in a meet record time of 23.26 seconds in the Federation Cup National Senior Athletics Championships here on Thursday.

first published:March 30, 2021, 15:30 IST