Athletic Bilbao Confirm Marcelino Garcia Toral as New Head Coach

Spanish football club Athletic Bilbao have confirmed that they have reached an agreement for Marcelino Garcia Toral to become their new head coach. The former Sevilla, Villarreal and Valencia coach will sign a contract until the end of June 2022, according to a statement on the club's official website.

The 55-year-old replaces Gaizka Garitano, who was sacked by the club on Sunday barely two hours after Athletic moved up to ninth in the LaLiga table following a 1-0 win against Elche.

He has a vast array of experience at the top level, with 416 matches as a head coach: 320 in LaLiga, 54 in the Copa and 42 in Europe. His last position was as head coach of Valencia CF, where he won the Copa del Rey in 2018-19.

"As soon as the contract with Garcia Toral is signed, the club will publish more details about his coaching staff," the club statement added.