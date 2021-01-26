News18 Logo

Athletic Bilbao Routs Getafe 5-1 In Spanish League

Ral Garca scored twice as Athletic Bilbao maintained its recent impressive run by routing Getafe 51 in the Spanish league on Monday.

MADRID: Ral Garca scored twice as Athletic Bilbao maintained its recent impressive run by routing Getafe 5-1 in the Spanish league on Monday.

Yeray lvarez, lex Berenguer and scar de Marcos also scored for Athletic, which a week ago celebrated the Spanish Super Cup title after beating Barcelona in the final and Real Madrid in the semifinals. On Thursday, it advanced past third-division club Ibiza in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey.

The home victory against Getafe left Athletic in ninth place in the Spanish league, closer to the qualification spots for European competitions.

Getafe, sitting in 13th place, opened the scoring through Marc Cucurella in the first minute but was already down 3-1 by halftime.

Before the match, Getafe’s players gave Athletic a guard of honor for its Spanish Super Cup success as it entered the field.

League leader Atltico Madrid has a seven-point gap to second-placed Real Madrid with a game in hand.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


