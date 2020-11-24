Athletic Bilbao Routs Real Betis 4-0 In Spanish League

MADRID: Athletic Bilbao comfortably defeated Real Betis 4-0 to move further away from the relegation zone in the Spanish league on Monday.

Athletic got on the board with an own goal by Victor Ruiz in the ninth minute, and Ander Capa added to the lead before halftime. Iker Muniain scored in the 59th and lex Berenguer sealed the scoring in the 68th.

Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo had to make a few good saves to keep the hosts from an even bigger win at San Mams Stadium in Bilbao.

The result moved Athletic to eighth place. It was just two points above the relegation zone entering the match.

Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis also is in mid-table, though it has played one game more than Athletic.

Real Sociedad leads the league with 23 points, three more than second-placed Atltico Madrid, which has two games in hand.

