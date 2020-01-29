Athletics Doping Watchdog Recommends Excluding Russia from Global Federation
Athletics Integrity Unit recommended that Russia should be excluded from the global federation by World Athletics.
Athletics Integrity Unit
Paris: The Athletics Integrity Unit has recommended that World Athletics expel Russia from the global federation, the doping watchdog announced on Wednesday.
In a statement, the AIU said that it had made recommendations "to consider imposing the severest possible consequences", including "considering the expulsion of RusAF (the Russian athletics federation) from the membership of World Athletics".
The AIU's announcement comes after the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) decided last month to ban Russia for four years from major global sporting events, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, over manipulated doping data.
Russia's anti-doping agency RUSADA quickly announced that it would appeal the ban, as President Vladimir Putin claimed the ban was "politically motivated".
However sources told AFP earlier this month that a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) is not expected before May, just weeks before the Games open in Tokyo on July 24.
The doping scandal has brought fierce criticism of RusAF from several prominent athletes, including three-time high-jump world champion Mariya Lasitskene.
Lasitskene has been a vocal critic of the Russian sporting authorities, and has already warned she would quit Russia and train elsewhere so as not to miss the Tokyo Olympics.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Neena Gupta in Quirky Post Requests Google to 'Reduce' Her Age
- What Will Realme Achieve From The Twitter Battles Against Xiaomi And Poco?
- Bala Devi Signs With Rangers, Becomes First Indian Woman Footballer to Play Professionally in the World
- Indian Fans Hit Back at 'Racist' Comments by Australia U19 Cricketers After World Cup Win
- Australian Open 2020 Day 10, HIGHLIGHTS: Thiem Beats Rafa To Book Semis Spot