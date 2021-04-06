Athletics Federation of India Joins Hands in Global Effort to Shape the Future of Athletics

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) today announced their active support for World Athletics’ unprecedented campaign to gather feedback and set the future strategy for athletics across the world. The campaign, named a ‘Global Conversation for the Future of Athletics’, offers the opportunity for all those with an active interest in the sport to share their opinion on the steps that need to be taken by World Athletics and its 214 Member Federations, including India.

The result of the feedback, once compiled, will be the establishment of the World Plan for World Athletics 2022-30, which will set out the roadmap for the growth and development of athletics during this eight-year period. For the Athletics Federation of India, the outreach campaign offers a unique opportunity to find key areas of growth for the sport in India. Over the coming weeks, the organisation will arrange a group of initiatives with key stakeholders designed to encourage and facilitate unprecedented levels of feedback.

This includes participation in a global survey on Athletics. Whether an athlete, coach, sponsor, volunteer, or a fan, Athletics Federation of India wants to hear your perspective on the future of the sport, with all areas under discussion. To give your views, please click the following

The compilation of the feedback, and ongoing outreach, will be led by World Athletics’ World Plan Working Group, chaired by Willie Banks, and supported by all 214 Member Federations. The World Plan will be finalised in summer 2021, before requiring formal approval of the World Council, and the World Athletics Member Federations at the 53rd World Athletics Congress later this year.

On the launch of the outreach campaign, World Athletics President Seb Coe said, “Today is a monumental day in the future of global Athletics. As the international governing body, we want to base our future plans on the experiences and knowledge of our vast Athletics community, and it is only right that we give everyone with an active interest in our sport the chance to give their views and insights. We are in a remarkable period of change in society, and one that presents challenges but also new opportunities for Athletics. By taking stock, and listening to all those involved with Athletics at every level, we can ensure that together, we are ready to fulfil such opportunities and continue to strive.”

Speaking on the outreach campaign, President, Athletics Federation of India, Adille Sumariwalla said, “The Global Conversation for the Future of Athletics is a pertinent forum that has been developed by World Athletics. The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) stands to benefit a great deal from this global feedback mechanism as we aim to promote and nurture the athletics ecosystem here in India in our endeavour to take it a notch higher. Together with our athletes, coaches and stakeholders, this platform will provide all the right insights and best practices that will help us embrace contemporary methods to ensure the country’s vast talent pool is tapped at the right time.”

