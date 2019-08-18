Athletics Federation of India to Host Indian Grand Prix in New Delhi on September 5

New Delhi: The Athletics Federation of India will organise the Indian Grand Prix-VI in the national capital on September 5 to give its track and field athletes one last chance to qualify for the World Championships.

Male athletes can compete in 400m hurdles, pole vault, long jump, triple jump, shot put, javelin throw and 4x400m relay. For women, the events will be 100m, 200m, 400m and the long jump.

"The Indian Grand Prix which was scheduled for 5th September 2019 at Chennai will now be held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on same date. This will be the Indian Grand Prix VI," the AFI said in a circular to its affiliated units.

"Athletes who meet Entry Standards are eligible to participate. Their performance must have been achieved either in National Meet or State Meet where electronic system had been used," it added.

The AFI also invited foreign athletes to take part in the event.

The World Championships are scheduled to be held in Doha from September 28-October 6 and the qualifying deadline for the prestigious event is midnight of September 6.

