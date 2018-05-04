GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Athletics Integrity Unit Confirm Kiprop Positive Test, Reject Allegations

The Athletics Integrity Unit has confirmed that Kenya's former Olympic and world 1,500 metres champion Asbel Kiprop tested positive for the banned blood booster erythropoietin.

Reuters

Updated:May 4, 2018, 12:50 PM IST
Athletics Integrity Unit Confirm Kiprop Positive Test, Reject Allegations
File image of Asbel Kiprop. (Reuters Image)
The AIU, an independent body that manages all doping- related matters for the sport of athletics, said in a statement on Friday that his 'B' sample had also tested positive and that it was satisfied there had been no "mix-up up or tampering" with his sample.

On Thursday, Kiprop went into great detail about the test, carried out in November last year, in a statement that ran to over 1,000 words and made several allegations of impropriety by doping officials.

| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
