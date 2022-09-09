Athletics is Global and Knowing Basic English Helps, Says Diamond League Trophy Winner Neeraj Chopra

Indian javelin throw sensation Neeraj Chopra added yet another feather to his decorated cap with his victory at the Diamond League Finals in Zurich. His second attempt of 88.44m was enough to help him get his hands on the coveted glittery Diamond League Trophy.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Chopra became the first ever Indian to accomplish the feat and has completed a marvellous year for himself with a historic victory.

The boy from Khandra has also managed to pick up some language skills on his travels as he finds it helpful to know the basics of the lingua franca.

On a humble note, the 24-year Indian athlete mentioned that his English has improved significantly, but is yet to reach a very good level of communication.

“My English has improved but is not very good yet,” said the 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medallist.

He mentioned that he has a hold on the language to an extent that he can successfully communicate his thoughts and ideas.

“However, I have learnt it to a point where I understand what others want to say, make others understand what I want to say.”

The man who earned India a historic medal in the World Athletics Championships a couple of weeks ago feels that being able to speak English has its advantages, especially considering the global nature of sports.

“Athletics is a global sport & knowing the basics help,” said the Diamond League Final winner.

<b>Latest Sports News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>