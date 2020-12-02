News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»Sports
1-MIN READ

Athletics, Right-hander Burch Smith Reach $705,000 Deal

Athletics, Right-hander Burch Smith Reach $705,000 Deal

Righthander Burch Smith agreed to a $705,000, oneyear contract with the Oakland Athletics a day before Wednesday's deadline for teams to offer deals to unsigned players on their rosters.

OAKLAND, Calif.: Right-hander Burch Smith agreed to a $705,000, one-year contract with the Oakland Athletics a day before Wednesday’s deadline for teams to offer deals to unsigned players on their rosters.

Smith went 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and a save in six outings spanning 12 innings for Oakland but was lost for the season in mid-August because of a strained forearm on his pitching side. The A’s missed his presence in the bullpen as they won the AL West and the wild-card round against the Chicago White Sox before losing to the rival Astros in the AL Division Series.

Also Tuesday, catcher Francisco Pea received a minor league contract. He would earn $600,000 while in the majors if added to the 40-man roster.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...