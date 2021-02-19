ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs SC East Bengal Dream 11 Predictions, ISL ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs SC East Bengal: Predicted Playing XI, Football Fantasy Team

Top of the table, qualified for the Indian Super League elimination rounds, ATK Mohun Bagan are having a dream season so far and have been unstoppable. The ISL leaders have only lost three matches in the 17 fixtures played, drawn three and have won 11 matches. The leaders have won the last four fixtures played and are in the upcoming clash against rivals, SC East Bengal. Popularly known as the ‘Kolkata Derby’, this clash is more than just three points, its about walking away with the bragging rights. ATK Mohun Bagan are favourites on paper, however, in any derby, the situation of the match can change at any time in the 90 minutes. SC East Bengal are currently ranked ninth on the points table and have had a quite disappointing run so far as in their previous five fixtures, they have won one match, drawn two and lost two.

In the previous clash in November, ATK Mohun Bagan secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over their rivals and in the upcoming clash ATK Mohun Bagan will look to cruise to victory and consolidate their lead at the top. The ISL leaders are two points ahead of second ranked Mumbai City, who have also qualified for the ISL eliminations. The Kolkata Derby never disappoints and golden boot leader Roy Krishna will be under the spotlight once again as the forward has scored a smashing 13 goals in 17 matches played. The attacker has been crucial in ATK Mohun Bagan’s excellent run this season along with the back four displaying impressive performances so far.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Live Streaming

ISL 2020-21 Live Streaming Online: The ISL ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal football match will be live streamed online on Disney + Hotstar and JIO TV. The ISL 2021 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD for English commentary. For Hindi commentary, the ISL 2020-21match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 3. The ISL 2020-21 match will also be telecasted on Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam). For regional languages, the ISL 2020-21 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu and Star Sports Marathi.

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal: Match Details

February 19, 2021 - Friday at 7.30 pm IST at the Fatorda Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Dream 11 Team

Captain: Sandesh Jhingan

Vice-Captain: Roy Krishna

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Sarthak Golui, Subhashish Bose

Midfielders: David Williams, Bright Enobakhare, Jacques Maghoma

Strikers: Anthony Pilkington, Roy Krishna, Marcelinho

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up

ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up vs SC East Bengal: Roy Krishna, Marcelinho, David Williams, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Arindam Bhattacharya (GK)

ISL 2020-21 SC East Bengal Predicted Starting Line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Anthony Pikington, Jacques Maghoma, Bright Enobakhare, Ankit Mukherjee, Matti Steinmann, Sourav Das, Sarthak Golgui, Raju, Gaikwad, Daniel Fox, Narayan Das, Subrata Paul