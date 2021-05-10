ATK Mohun Bagan Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya's Mother Passes Away Due to Covid-19 Complications

ATK Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya’s mother, Antara Bhattacharya passed away at the age of 72 on Monday due to Covid-19 complications. Arindam last week had taken to Facebook to inform about his mother’s health.

His mother was put on ventilator on Sunday after her condition deteriorated and on Monday 8:15am the hospital announced her dead.

The 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) Golden Glove winner who was supposed to fly to Maldives with the ATKMB squad a few days ago had decided to skip the AFC Cup to be with his mother.

The AFC Cup Group D matches were however, all postponed by the Asian Football Confederation on Sunday. This happened allegedly following an incident related to Bengaluru FC surfaced on Saturday. “The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) can confirm that the AFC Cup (South) Group D matches, which were scheduled to take place from May 14 to 21, 2021, will not be held in Male, Maldives," the AFC statement read.

“Participating clubs who have travelled to Maldives will be required to arrange for their return home while adhering to the COVID-19 health and travel protocols put in place by the country. At the same time, the AFC is in contact with all other Participating clubs and officials who have not entered the Maldives to cancel their travel arrangements."

The decision came after the Football Association of Maldives (FAM) earlier in the day had requested the AFC to cancel the play-off match between India’s Bengaluru FC and Maldives’ Club Eagles and postpone the group stage fixtures to a later date.

Meanwhile, two of Arindam’s ATK Mohun Bagan teammates — Prabir Das and SK Sahil — have tested positive for COVID-19. The duo returned positive after all the team members underwent COVID-19 tests at a private hospital in Kolkata on May 7 before their travel to Maldives capital, Male for the Group D matches beginning on May 14.

