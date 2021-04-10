ATK Mohun Bagan Sign Hyderabad FC's Liston Colaco for Record Fee, Brandon Fernandes Signs Contract Extension with FC Goa

The 22-year-old will join the Mariners with effect from June 1 and will sign a two-year deal with the Mariners till 2023.

Liston joined Hyderabad FC in January 2020, making 23 appearances in the ISL and scoring four goals, while setting up three more.

Hyderabad FC agreed for Liston’s move in a deal that fetches the highest-ever transfer fee received for an Indian player.

Brandon Fernandes to Stay with FC Goa Till 2024

FC Goa is delighted to announce thathas penned a new three-year contract, which will keep him at the club until June 2024.

Brandon, 26, has been with FC Goa since being selected by the Gaurs in the 2017 ISL Draft with their pick in the 6th round. Since then, Brandon has gone on to become one of the vital cogs in the FC Goa side which has qualified for the ISL playoffs in each of the past four seasons.

“Playing for FC Goa has always been special ever since I arrived here four years back. I feel at home here. Together we have been able to stitch together a lot of successful; chapters over the past few years and I am looking forward to continuing in the same vein in the years to come," Brandon Fernandes said.

“I am convinced that the best days – both for me and the Club lies ahead of us and I intend to start working towards that. Being a Goan, it gives me great pleasure to continue to wear this shirt and representing my people for many years to come.

“I will be giving everything I have to help deliver the success that our fans deserve.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here