ATK-Mohun Bagan's Jobby Justin Suffers Injury, Ruled Out of Entire ISL 2020-21 Season

ATK Mohun Bagan suffered a blow ahead of their Indian Super League campaign as their striker Jobby Justin was ruled out for the entire season following a ligament injury.

The 26-year-old Kerala centre forward, who was a part of ATK's ISL-winning team last season, sustained the anterior cruciate ligament during training three days ago, a team official said here.

"He will fly to Mumbai for surgery and the rehab thereafter will mean that he won't be available for the entire season. Hopefully he will be match-fit for the AFC Cup," the official said.

ATK Mohun Bagan will face Kerala Blasters in the tournament opener on November 20.

