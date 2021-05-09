ATK Mohun Bagan's Prabir Das and SK Sahil Test Positive for COVID-19

Two ATK Mohun Bagan players — Prabir Das and SK Sahil — have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team’s departure for the AFC Cup group stage competition in Maldives. The duo returned positive after all the team members underwent COVID-19 tests at a private hospital in Kolkata on May 7 before their travel to Maldives capital, Male for the Group D matches beginning on May 14.

Under the AFC protocols, competing players will have to have COVID-19 negative reports two days before departure from their home base. ATKMB are scheduled to leave for Maldives on Monday. “Yes, Prabir Das and Sahil have tested positive and so they will be left out. All others have negative results," a source in the ATKMB team told.

