ATK Need More Time to Settle Down - Steve Coppell Rues Lack of Continuity

ATK coach Steve Coppell on Wednesday sought more time to revive team's fortunes as the two-time former champions gear up to take on Northeast United after beginning their Indian Super League campaign with a 0-2 defeat against Kerala Blasters.Captain Manuel Lanzarote was forced to drop deeper with lack of creativity in the midfield. Wingers Jayesh Rane and Balwant Singh were not able to trouble the defense much while John Johnson and Gerson Vieira showed little coordination in the backline."It is still developing. I hope it gels quickly. But it will take time. Therefore I once again say that teams with continuity have an advantage in ISL," the Englishman said on the eve of their match against Northeast United FC."We have had some injuries and the team is till forming. We just need to control the ball more which will help us go forward and attack."Coppell further stressed the need to hold the ball that was their major worry against Kerala who dominated the possession."Ball retention is the biggest thing. We gave the ball away easily the other night. Moreover it is so hot. When you don't have the ball it's more of an effort. I hope it will be better against Northeast United."Kalu Uche did not start in the last match and as the Nigerian forward is expected to play full time against the Guwahati franchise."Uche was not with us for two weeks for Visa problem. He is doing well at the moment."The former Manchester United player hailed the Highlanders who held FC Goa 2-2 in their opening match."In terms of imposing the style of play and the authority, they are a quality side. Great respect for the team. They have strong individual players. Tomorrow will be a tough game. Every game in ISL is tough," Coppell said.Northeast United FC coach Eelco Schattorie said it would be a difficult game on the road against ATK but they have done their homework."I have looked at their last game. I have noted points on where we could take advantage. But it will be a difficult match," the Dutchman said.