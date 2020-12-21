ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Playing their first ISL season as the merged entity ATK Mohun Bagan have lived up to the expectations of their fans. The team has lost only one game in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 so far and stand second with 13 points. Now, the Kolkata club will face an unbeaten Bengaluru FC on Monday, December 21 when the two teams clash at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa, starting 7.30pm IST.

For ATKMB, David Williams is back in reckoning as he started the previous game, while there is no news about the return of Javi Hernandez. Bengaluru, on the other hand, will miss Ashique Kuruniyan tonight as the player underwent surgery for multiple fractures.

Bengaluru FC stand just a point below ATKMB at third position in the ISL points table with three wins and three draws. It will be interesting to see if ATKMB can go to the top spot or whether Bengaluru replace ATKMB at the second spot.

ATKMB vs BFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Live Streaming

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC match will be telecast on Star Sports SD and HD channels in India. Viewers can also live stream at Hotstar.

ATKMB vs BFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Match Details

December 21 – 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 team for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC

ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC captain: Sunil Chhetri

ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC vice-captain: Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC defenders: Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Juanan, Udanta Singh

ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC midfielders: Subhasish Bose, Erik Paartalu, Dimas Delgado, David Williams

ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs BFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC strikers: Roy Krishna, Sunil Chhetri

ATKMB vs BFC, ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan possible starting line-up vs Bengaluru FC: Arindam Bhattacharja; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Brad Inman, Carl McHugh, Pronay Halder, Subhasish Bose; Roy Krishna, David Williams

ATKMB vs BFC, ISL 2020-21 Bengaluru FC possible starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Juanan; Udanta Singh, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Dimas Delgado, Harmanjot Khabra; Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri