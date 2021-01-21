ATKMB vs CFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The upcoming 66th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 will see ATK Mohun Bagan taking on two-time ISL champions Chennaiyin FC on Thursday, January 21 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa. ATK Mohun Bagan have been soaring high this season, having won six games, three draws and just two losses from 11 games to occupy the second place with 21 points.Meanwhile, after a slow start in this ISL edition, Chennaiyin FC have started to move up the points table. The former champions are currently placed sixth with 15 points from 12 games.

Both sides shared points in a goalless draw when they met each other earlier this season. The teams will aim for a win to continue in their hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

The ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC match is scheduled to kick off at 07:30pmIST.

Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ATKMB vs CFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC: Match Details

Thursday, January 21 - 07.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

ATKMB vs CFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up vs Chennaiyin FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Roy Krishna (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams

ATKMB vs CFC ISL 2020-21, Chennaiyin FC probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Vishal Kaith (GK), Enes Sipovic, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Eli Sabia (C), Anirudh Thapa, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Memo Moura, Deepak Tangri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves, Jakub Sylvestr