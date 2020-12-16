ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

In a highly anticipated clash between two ISL heavyweights of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan will square off against FC Goa the at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa, on Wednesday, December 16.

ATK Mohun Bagan head into this exciting clash on the back of a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC. They are currently placed third on the points table and will be keen to get back into the form they had shown at the start of the tournament.

On the other hand, the host state and club FC Goa have finally hit their strides after being winless in their three opening games of the ISL 2020-21. They won their last two encounters 3-1 against Kerala FC and 1-0 against Odisha FC.

The ISL 2020-21 game between ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm IST.

ATKMB vs FCG ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ATKMB vs FCG ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa: Match Details

Wednesday, December 16 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 team for ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa captain: Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa vice-captain: Manvir Singh

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Tiri, Pritam Kotal

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa midfielders: Jorge Ortiz, Alberto Noguera, Carl McHugh

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs FCG Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa strikers: Igor Angulo, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh

ATKMB vs FCG ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up vs FC Goa: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Brad Inman, Javi Hernandez, Subhashish Bose, Prabir Das, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

ATKMB vs FCG ISL 2020-21, FC Goa probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz, Igor Angulo