ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

ATK Mohun Bagan will be keen to get back to winning ways in-game week five of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 when they square off against Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday, December 11.

ATK Mohun Bagan had their three-match winning momentum broken when they were handed their first defeat of the season by Jamshedpur FC earlier this week. The Kolkata-side are currently placed third in the league table with three points to their name.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand, have managed to stay unbeaten in ISL 2020-21 so far. They have surprised everyone with their bright start in this season on a winning note before being held to consecutive draws in the last two games. The Nizams currently occupy the sixth spot on the points table with five points from three games so far.

ISL 2020-21 FULL COVERAGE | ISL 2020-21 SCHEDULE | ISL 2020-21 POINTS TABLE

An exciting game is on the cards as the two sides will lock horns for the first time to get maximum points against each other. The ISL 2020-21 game between ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

ATKMB vs HFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ATKMB vs HFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC: Match Details

Friday, December 11 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 team for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Captain: Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Vice-Captain: Aridane Santana

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Defenders: Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Tiri

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Midfielders: Halicharan Narzary, Carl McHugh, Adil Khan

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs HFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Strikers: David Williams, Roy Krishna, Aridane Santana

ATKMB vs HFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up vs Hyderabad FC: Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Subhasish Bose; David Williams, Roy Krishna

ATKMB vs HFC ISL 2020-21, Hyderabad FC probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Subrata Paul; Asish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Adil Khan, Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Liston Colaco, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana