ATKMB vs JFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan FC Vs Jamshedpur FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

ATK Mohun Bagan will be locking horns with Jamshedpur FC for the second time in Indian Super League 2020-21 on Sunday, February 14. ATK Mohun Bagan FC,who are in great form currently, will be aiming to repeat the history of their previous outingin the Sunday kickoff. At present, the team are placed at the second spot of the league’s point table with 10 wins and 33 points from 16 matches. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot with five wins and 21 points from 17 matches.

In their latest matches, the two sides were able to manage a win. ATK Mohun Bagan beat Bengaluru by 2-0, while Jamshedpur defeated Chennai by 1-0.

ATKMB vs JFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan FC Vs Jamshedpur FC match will start from 7:30 PM at Fatorda Stadium.

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV. Live telecast in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD (English); Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2 (Hindi), Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies (Malayalam); Star Sports Bangla; Star Sports Kannada; Star Sports Tamil; Star Sports Telugu or Star Sports Marathi.

Friday, February 14 - 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Fatorda Stadium.

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs JFC Dream11 team for ATK Mohun Bagan FC Vs Jamshedpur FC:

Captain: David Williams

Vice-captain: Roy Krishna

Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

Defenders: Robin Gurung, Prabir Das, Anas Edathodika

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Aitor Monroy, Alex Lima

Strikers: Sergio Castel, Roy Krishna, David Williams, Nerijus Valskis

ATKMB vs JFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan FC probable starting line-upagainst Jamshedpur FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Pritam Kotal, Agus Garcia, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Carl McHugh, Pranoy Halder, Edu Garcia, Michael Soosairaj, David Williams, Roy Krishna

ATKMB vs JFC ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC probable starting line-up against ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Subrata Pal (GK), Robin Gurung, Mobashir Rahman, Tiri, Keegan Pereira, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Memo, Aitor Monroy, Piti, Alex Lima, Nerijus Valskis