ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Kerala Blasters will look to extend their five-match unbeaten run when they face high flyers ATK Mohun Bagan this Sunday, January 31 in the Indian Super League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

Second placed ATK Mohun Bagan have been soaring high this season, having won seven games, drawing and losses from 13 games with 24 points to their name.

Meanwhile, after a slow start in this ISL edition, Kerala Blasters FC, have won three, drawn six and lost five matches so far to currently occupy the ninth spot in the ISL standings after playing in 14 games.

The ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30pm, IST.

ATKMB vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming

Live streaming of all ISL 2020-21 games is available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ATKMB vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC: Match Details

Sunday, January 31 - 07.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 team for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Captain: Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Vice-captain: Facundo Pereyra

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Goalkeeper: Albino Gomes

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Defenders: Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Costa Nhamoinesu, Jessel Carneiro, Pritam Kotal

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Midfielders: Edu Garcia, Vicente Gomez, Sahal Abdul Samad

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs KBFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC Strikers: Roy Krishna, Facundo Pereyra

ATKMB vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up vs Kerala Blasters FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Roy Krishna (C), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams

ATKMB vs KBFC ISL 2020-21, Kerala Blasters FC probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Albino Gomes (GK), Nishu Kumar, Costa Nhamoinesu, Sandeep Singh, Jessel Carneiro (C), Bakary Kone, Sahal Abdul Samad, Vicente Gomez, Facundo Pereyra, Seityasen Singh, Jordan Murray