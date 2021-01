ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Mumbai City FC Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The top two teams of the Indian Super League 2020-21 are finally playing against each other on Monday, January 11 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda in Goa. Mumbai City FC currently occupy the first position. The table-toppers have 22 points from 9 matches, winning 7 matches till now. ATK Mohun Bagan are just 2 points behind at second standing with 20 points from 6 wins.

The winner of tonight's match will occupy the premier position in the league table. Sergio Lobera's men have played an eight match unbeaten streak till now. They would wish to take forward the winning run in Monday's match as well. However, it will be a real challenge for the team to defeat ATKMB, who are playing their debut ISL match after the merger last year.

ATKMB vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Mumbai City FC Live Streaming

The ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be telecast on Sony Ten Network in India. Viewers can also live stream the game at SonyLIV.

ATKMB vs MCFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Mumbai City FC: Match Details

January 11 - 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 team for ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Mumbai City FC

ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Mumbai City FC captain: Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Mumbai City FC vice-captain: Adam le Fondre

ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Mumbai City FC goalkeeper: Amrinder Singh

ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Mumbai City FC defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Mandar Rao Desai, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade

ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Mumbai City FC midfielders: Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous, Bipin Singh

ISL 2020-21, ATKMB vs MCFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan FC vs Mumbai City FC strikers: Adam le Fondre, Roy Krishna

ATKMB vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21 ATK Mohun Bagan FC possible starting line-up vs Mumbai City FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna (C)

ATKMB vs MCFC, ISL 2020-21 Mumbai City FC possible starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Amrinder Singh (GK & C), Mandar Rao Desai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Rowllin Borges, Hugo Boumous, Raynier Fernandes, Bipin Singh, Adam le Fondre