ATKMB vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

ATK Mohun Bagan have played a praise-worthy game in their debut season of the Indian Super League 2020-21 as a merged team. The Mariners comfortably sit at the second position of the ISL 2020-21 league table, with five victories in their account. On Sunday, the team will face NorthEast United FC at 7.30pm IST for an upcoming ISL 2020-21 match. ATKMB will try to win the match to move to the first position of the points table.

NorthEast United FC are a strong team as well. However, their position in the ISL 2020-21 points table is quite below at number six. While the team have not registered many wins, they have made a point to conclude their matches at a draw. The Highlanders will put in all their strength to stop ATKMB from scoring a win in tonight’s match.

ATKMB vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the ISL 2020-21 matches can be viewed on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ATKMB vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC: Match Details

Sunday, January 3 - 7.30pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, Goa.

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs NEUFC, Dream11 team for ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs NEUFC, Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Captain: Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs NEUFC, Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Vice-captain: Tiri

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs NEUFC, Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs NEUFC, Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Benjamin Lambot

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs NEUFC, Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Federico Gallego, Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs NEUFC, Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC Strikers: Roy Krishna, Kwesi Appiah

ATKMB vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable starting line-up vs NorthEast United FC: Arindam Bhattacharya (GK), Sandesh Jhingan (C), Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Carl McHugh, Edu Garcia, Pronay Halder, Manvir Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna

ATKMB vs NEUFC ISL 2020-21, NorthEast United FC probable starting line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Gurmeet (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot (C), Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah