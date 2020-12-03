ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 Predictions, ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Eyeing their third victory of the Indian Super League 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan will play against Odisha FC in MatchDay 3, scheduled for Thursday, December 3. The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC outing will be played at Fatorda Stadium in Goa, beginning at 7.30 pm IST.

Odisha FC are having are a hard time this season, as the team have not managed to win a single outing till now. Despite debuting in the new season with head coach Stuart Baxter, things have been shaky for the team. The struggles, however, should not bother the team as they move ahead to play the newly merged ATK Mohun Bagan.

On the other hand, the hosts are in their best form, with the merger of two best Indian football teams. ATK Mohun Bagan have been performing exceptionally well in their first ISL season. Bagan secured the first victory 1-0 against Kerala Blasters, while they defeated Kolkata derby opponents SC East Bengal 2-0 victory in the last outing.

ATKMB vs OFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC Live Streaming

The live streaming of all matches of the Indian Super league 2020-21 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and Jio TV.

ATKMB vs OFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: Match Details

Thursday, December 3 - 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Fatorda Stadium, Goa

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 team for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC captain: Roy Krishna

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC vice-captain: Javi Hernandez

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC goalkeeper: Arindam Bhattacharya

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC defenders: Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Prabir Das, Steven Taylor

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC midfielders: Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Saurabh Meher, Nandhakumar Sekar

ISL 2020-21 ATKMB vs OFC Dream11 prediction for ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC strikers: Diego Mauricio, Roy Krishna

ATKMB vs OFC ISL 2020-21, ATK Mohun Bagan probable line-up vs Odisha FC: Arindam Bhattacharya; Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan; Prabir Das, Jayesh Rane, Carl McHugh, Subhasish Bose; Javi Hernandez; David Williams, Roy Krishna

ATKMB vs OFC ISL 2020-21, Odisha FC probable line-up vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Kamaljit Singh; Shubham Sarangi, Steven Taylor, Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay; Cole Alexander, Saurabh Meher; Nandhakumar Sekar, Marcelinho, Diego Mauricio; Manuel Onwu