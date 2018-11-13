ATK’s Komal Thatal Called Up For Indian Team Camp Ahead of Jordan Friendly

ATK’s young winger Komal Thatal has been called up by coach Stephen Constantine for the Indian football team’s national camp in New Delhi.Thatal, who scored past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu when ATK met Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium recently, played for the India U-17 side when they made their World Cup debut against USA in New Delhi in October in 2017."We have been monitoring him and a few of the other younger players over the last 2 years. Now he has been getting regular game time at his club ATK,” Constantine said.Thatal was handed his chance after Sunil Chhetri was ruled out due to injury from India’s next international assignment against Jordan on Saturday in Amman. Chhetri is expected to be out for two weeks after he suffered an ankle injury during Bengaluru FC’s match against Kerala Blasters."It has been great to be here. It was my first training session today and was a good learning experience for me. I'll look forward to improving myself. I feel great to play alongside the seniors who are there for so long," Thatal said.“Komal is a player. When you look at someone the way he maneuvers, runs with the ball, some look manufactured and some look more natural. He is a player. He just turned 18 years of age. As I saw him in the pre-season games and I wouldn’t be surprised if he figures in most of the games this season. He is very much in my plans,” ATK coach Steve Coppell had told the Sportstar before the start of the domestic season.The pacy winger has made a total of five appearances in the current season of the ISL and scored once in more than 340 minutes of football.