English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
ATK’s Komal Thatal Called Up For Indian Team Camp Ahead of Jordan Friendly
ATK’s young winger Komal Thatal has been called up by coach Stephen Constantine to the Indian football team’s national camp in New Delhi.
(Image: AIFF)
Loading...
ATK’s young winger Komal Thatal has been called up by coach Stephen Constantine for the Indian football team’s national camp in New Delhi.
Thatal, who scored past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu when ATK met Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium recently, played for the India U-17 side when they made their World Cup debut against USA in New Delhi in October in 2017.
"We have been monitoring him and a few of the other younger players over the last 2 years. Now he has been getting regular game time at his club ATK,” Constantine said.
Thatal was handed his chance after Sunil Chhetri was ruled out due to injury from India’s next international assignment against Jordan on Saturday in Amman. Chhetri is expected to be out for two weeks after he suffered an ankle injury during Bengaluru FC’s match against Kerala Blasters.
"It has been great to be here. It was my first training session today and was a good learning experience for me. I'll look forward to improving myself. I feel great to play alongside the seniors who are there for so long," Thatal said.
“Komal is a player. When you look at someone the way he maneuvers, runs with the ball, some look manufactured and some look more natural. He is a player. He just turned 18 years of age. As I saw him in the pre-season games and I wouldn’t be surprised if he figures in most of the games this season. He is very much in my plans,” ATK coach Steve Coppell had told the Sportstar before the start of the domestic season.
The pacy winger has made a total of five appearances in the current season of the ISL and scored once in more than 340 minutes of football.
Thatal, who scored past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu when ATK met Bengaluru FC at the Salt Lake Stadium recently, played for the India U-17 side when they made their World Cup debut against USA in New Delhi in October in 2017.
"We have been monitoring him and a few of the other younger players over the last 2 years. Now he has been getting regular game time at his club ATK,” Constantine said.
Thatal was handed his chance after Sunil Chhetri was ruled out due to injury from India’s next international assignment against Jordan on Saturday in Amman. Chhetri is expected to be out for two weeks after he suffered an ankle injury during Bengaluru FC’s match against Kerala Blasters.
"It has been great to be here. It was my first training session today and was a good learning experience for me. I'll look forward to improving myself. I feel great to play alongside the seniors who are there for so long," Thatal said.
“Komal is a player. When you look at someone the way he maneuvers, runs with the ball, some look manufactured and some look more natural. He is a player. He just turned 18 years of age. As I saw him in the pre-season games and I wouldn’t be surprised if he figures in most of the games this season. He is very much in my plans,” ATK coach Steve Coppell had told the Sportstar before the start of the domestic season.
The pacy winger has made a total of five appearances in the current season of the ISL and scored once in more than 340 minutes of football.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are Wearing on Wedding Day. Details Here
- Mick Schumacher Eyes Macau Grand Prix Challenge in F3
- Stan Lee’s Creations were Humans First and Superheroes Later
- Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Writes Open Letter to Makers, Asks Why Karanvir is 'Ridiculed' Every Weekend
- Aamir Khan’s Son and Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Play Ram-Sita in School Drama
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...