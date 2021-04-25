ATL vs ATH Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s La Liga between Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao: Atletico Madrid will look to cement their position in the La Liga table when they travel to San Mames to play against Athletico Bilbao. Chasing their first La Liga title since 2013-14, Diego Simeone’s side are currently three points clear of the second-placed Real Madrid and will be desperate to take a more secure lead before they visit the Camp Nou to take on third-placed Barcelona on May 8. Athletico Bilbao, on the other hand, are placed 10th in the table and have not won in their last six league games. Managed by former Spanish attacking midfielder Marcelino García Toral, Athletico have played two Copa del Rey finals this month but lost both of them -first to Real Sociedad on April 3 and then to Barcelona on April 17.

Athletic will again be without injury-hit Peru Nolaskoain, Yeray Alvarez, Iker Muniain and Yuri Berchiche.

La Liga ATL vs ATH match will begin at 12:30 AM IST.

ATL vs ATH Live Streaming

La Liga matches will not be broadcast on any TV channel in India, but can be watched on Facebook Live and Bet365 (Registration required).

ATL vs ATH Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, April 26 at San Mamés in Bilbao. The game will start at 12:30 AM IST.

ATL vs ATH Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Koke

Vice-Captain: Raul Garcia

Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak

Defenders: Felipe, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez

Midfielders: Koke, Hector Herrera, Dani Garcia, Oscar de Marcos

Strikers: Raul Garcia, Angel Correa, Marcos Llorente

ATL vs ATH Probable XIs

ATL: Jan Oblak (GK); Renan Lodi, Felipe, Stefan Savic, Kieran Trippier; Saul Niguez, Koke, Hector Herrera, Yannick Carrasco; Marcos Llorente, Angel Correa

ATH: Unai Simon; Mikel Balenziaga, Inigo Martinez, Unai Nunez, Ander Capa; Unai Lopez, Dani Garcia, Oscar de Marcos, Alex Berenguer; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here