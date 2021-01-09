ATL vs ATH Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2020-21 Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

After their defeat to Barcelona, Athletic Bilbao will now head across to the capital to take on Atletico Madrid.

Top-of-the-table Atletico, who were dealt a sucker punch when they were knocked out of the Copa del Rey by third division minnows UE Cornella this week, will be keen to hit the ground running in the La Liga campaign. Numbers give the hosts an advantage as they have never lost a home game with Diego Simeone as boss against Bilbao.

Athletic Club, on the other hand, have just won the only one match this season and they have picked up only six points from a possible 27.

As far as the team composition is concerned, Atletico Madrid was handed a big boost as Luis Suarez is set to return to the fold. However, Jose Gimenez picked up an injury and will miss this match.

Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, do not have any visible injury concerns and hence, he might start with his best possible XI.

ATL vs ATH La Liga, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

ATL vs ATH La Liga, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Captain: Luis Suarez

ATL vs ATH La Liga, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Vice-captain: Inaki Williams

ATL vs ATH La Liga, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Goalkeeper: Marc-Andre ter Stegen

ATL vs ATH La Liga, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Defenders: Felipe Luis, Miguel Hermoso, Ander Capa, Unai Nunez

ATL vs ATH La Liga, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Midfielders: Marcos Llorente, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Oscar de Marcos, Unai Vencedor

ATL vs ATH La Liga, Dream11 Team for Atletico Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao Strikers: Inaki Williams, Luis Suarez

ATL vs ATH La Liga, Dream11 Atletico Madrid probable line-up vs Athletic Bilbao: Jan Oblak; Stefan Savic, Felipe Luis, Miguel Hermoso; Sime Vrsaljko, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco; Joaquin Correa, Luis Suarez

ATL vs ATH La Liga, Dream11 Athletic Bilbao probable line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Unai Simon; Ander Capa, Unai Nunez, Inigo Martinez, Yuri Berchiche; Oscar de Marcos, Unai Vencedor, Mikel Vesga, Iker Muniain; Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams